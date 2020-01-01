Left Menu
Development News Edition

Switzerland stresses diplomatic safety in Sri Lanka arrest

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 16:05 IST
Switzerland stresses diplomatic safety in Sri Lanka arrest

Colombo, Jan 1 (AP) The Swiss Embassy in Sri Lanka said that the safety of diplomatic missions is the responsibility of the host state, days after a local staffer who complained of being assaulted was released on bail while being investigated for maligning the government. Before her arrest, the Sri Lankan employee had reportedly said she was abducted, held for hours, sexually assaulted and threatened by captors who demanded that she disclose embassy-related information.

She was granted bail on Monday after two weeks of detention on charges that she made statements to create disaffection toward the government and fabricated evidence. Sri Lankan authorities have said they investigated her complaint but found no evidence to file charges against anyone.

In a diplomatic note released to the media Tuesday evening, Switzerland said it is the responsibility of any government to protect the diplomatic missions of other states. Switzerland said the relationship between the two countries “was marred by misunderstandings surrounding” the incident.

However, it said it “hoped for a swift return to an environment conducive to resuming the positive cooperation." “Recognising that local staff is subject to local laws, the embassy is convinced that both sides will remain attentive to the working conditions and the well-being of all staff of diplomatic missions," it said.

The Swiss foreign ministry has previously called the alleged November 25 abduction of the embassy employee a “very serious and unacceptable attack” and summoned Sri Lanka's ambassador to demand an investigation. It also criticised a lack of due process in the case.

The Sri Lankan government has insisted that evidence collected by its investigators did not support the sequence of events provided by the embassy that the woman had been abducted by captors who demanded she reveal unspecified information about the embassy. Sri Lanka also rejected a request by the embassy to fly the employee and her family to Switzerland.

Before the woman was detained, she was summoned to Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigations Department to make statements and was subjected to medical tests and a psychiatric analysis. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa later said he had become the victim in the alleged abduction because foreign media reported about it before the facts were established and critics accused his government of carrying it out.

Rajapaksa became president after winning a November 16 election. Shortly after that, a Sri Lankan police investigator, Nishantha Silva, fled to Switzerland.

Silva had been investigating alleged abductions, torture, killings and enforced disappearances of journalists and activists while Rajapaksa was defense chief under the presidency of his brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa. Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been accused of overseeing what were known as “white van” abduction squads that whisked away critics. Some were returned after being tortured, while others were never seen again. He has denied the allegations. (AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the top and expected stories at 1715 hours STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-U19-KOHLIKohli remembers U-19 World Cup days, says Williamson was a stand-out player in 2008 New Delhi, Jan 1 PTI Virat Kohli has picked his New Zealan...

Chandigarh: People's budgets impacted due to LPG cylinder price hike

Peoples budgets are getting impacted as the price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas LPG has been hiked by Rs 19 per cylinder. Price rise is hurting us badly. Today LPG cylinder prices have been raised by Rs 19. We have still not rec...

Cricket-Australia's Lyon against 'ridiculous' four-day test concept

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon says he is totally against the idea of tinkering with the duration of five-day test matches and hopes the proposal to shorten the games longest format is not even considered by administrators. The Internati...

Trump suggests some flavoured vapes may be pulled from market

Palm Beach, Jan 1 AP President Donald Trump says the federal government will soon announce a new strategy to tackle underage vaping, promising, Were going to protect our families, were going to protect our children, and were going to protec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020