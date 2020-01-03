Saudi urges self-restraint over U.S. strike in Iraq - TV
Saudi Arabia called on Friday for self-restraint to prevent escalation after the U.S. strike in Iraq that killed a senior Iranian commander, an official source told state TV.
Also, the ministry of foreign affairs issued a statement affirming the international community must fulfill its responsibilities to ensure the security of the region.
