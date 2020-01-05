Iran army says US lacks 'courage' for conflict after Trump threat

Iran's army chief said on Sunday that Washington lacked the "courage" to initiate a conflict after US President Donald Trump threatened to hit dozens of targets inside the Islamic republic.

"I doubt they have the courage to initiate" a conflict in which the Americans threatened to strike 52 targets, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

