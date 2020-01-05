Iran army says US lacks 'courage' for conflict after Trump threat
Iran's army chief said on Sunday that Washington lacked the "courage" to initiate a conflict after US President Donald Trump threatened to hit dozens of targets inside the Islamic republic.
"I doubt they have the courage to initiate" a conflict in which the Americans threatened to strike 52 targets, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
