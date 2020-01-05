Six German tourists killed by suspected drunk driver in Italy

Six German tourists were killed on Sunday after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a group of people in a town in northern Italy, police said. Eleven other people were injured, some seriously, in the incident which happened in the early hours in the small town of Luttach in South Tyrol, a police spokesman said.

The 27-year-old driver of the car, who failed a breath test for alcohol, has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, the police spokesman said. The tourists, all young people, were standing along the roadside in the town, known as Lutago in Italian, close to a coach when the accident happened, the spokesman said.

