Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atlantia unit's CEO warns of bankruptcy risk if concession revoked-paper

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 14:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 13:59 IST
Atlantia unit's CEO warns of bankruptcy risk if concession revoked-paper
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Atlantia's toll-road unit Autostrade per l'Italia risks going bankrupt if Italy's government revokes its motorway license with limited compensation, its CEO told an Italian daily on Saturday, adding an alternative compromise could be found.

Infrastructure group Atlantia has come under fire after the collapse of a concrete bridge operated by its Autostrade unit killed 43 people in the port city of Genoa in August 2018. The group, controlled by Italy's Benetton family, manages the country's biggest toll-road network, spanning 3,000 km.

The Rome government is considering revoking Autostrade's motorway license and recently passed measures that reduce compensation owed for the early termination of a contract if the concession holder is in breach of its obligations. "With the revocation and a reduced payout, we risk going bankrupt because we have outstanding credit lines worth 10.5 billion euros," Autostrade CEO Roberto Tomasi told Corriere Della Sera in an interview.

Late on Friday, credit rating agency Moody's downgraded Atlantia for the second time in a month, pushing its debt further below the investment grade threshold. "We need an accord that brings together public interest, the rights of those in business and the rule of law. Such an accord is possible and must be reached in the interest of (Autostrade's) 7,000 workers, all stakeholders, and Italians in general," Tomasi said.

He declined to comment on a Corriere report saying Atlantia had proposed to the transport ministry to pay some 2 billion euros to rebuild the Genoa bridge, compensate the city and fund fresh investments, but had rejected a request to cut tolls by 5% in coming years. "All I can say is that we're ready to continue discussions with the government to avoid destroying a piece of the country's industrial heritage," he said.

After an emergency meeting called this week when parts of the roof of a highway tunnel managed by Autostrade fell off, the transport ministry announced a freeze of highway tolls for 2020. Tomasi said Autostrade was ready to discuss a toll system that tied hikes to investments carried out and not simply planned.

Motorway operators have appealed against such a system put forward by Italy's transportation authority. The government, however, has moved to block tariff increases until operators adopt new plans that conform to the new system. Tomasi said Autostrade would present a new business plan to 2023 in January with a focus on research and development, new management models and digitalization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares erase new year gains, gold, oil soar on U.S. and Iran trade threats

Tensions in the Middle East after the killing of a top Iranian general by the United States erased new year gains for a gauge of world shares on Monday as investors pushed safe-haven gold to a seven-year high, and oil jumped to its highest ...

UPDATE 5-Smoke stalls rescues as Australia plans for next fiery onslaught

Australian officials took advantage of better weather on Monday to reopen roads blocked by wildfires and move some people to safety although thick smoke stalled rescue efforts and hundreds of people remained stranded. Fires have ravaged mor...

Ailing Eskom's new CEO takes helm with power shake-up on agenda

Eskoms new chief executive took charge of the struggling state-owned utility on Monday, embarking on the mammoth task of fixing South Africas power deficit and restructuring a debt pile that has crippled the national economy. Andre de Ruyte...

Tennis-Anderson back to winning ways in ATP Cup

Fit-again South African Kevin Anderson won his first match since returning to competitive tennis with a 6-0 6-3 victory over Chiles Cristian Garin at the inaugural ATP Cup team event on Monday. Anderson, runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020