Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi calls for calm after 'dangerous' US-Iran escalation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 20:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 20:10 IST
Saudi calls for calm after 'dangerous' US-Iran escalation
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@FaisalbinFarhan )

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister on Monday appealed for calm after a "very dangerous" escalation following the killing of a top Iranian general in a US drone strike. Prince Faisal bin Farhan's appeal came as the US warned that Saudi Arabia faced a "heightened risk" of missile and drone attacks after Tehran vowed to avenge last week's assassination of Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

"It's certainly a very dangerous moment," Prince Faisal told reporters in Riyadh. "We hope that all actors take all the steps necessary to prevent any further escalation and provocation." Prince Faisal spoke after a meeting of foreign ministers of Arab and African coastal states, including Egypt, Yemen, and Djibouti, aimed at enhancing regional security, Saudi state media reported.

The killing of Soleimani, seen as the second most powerful man in Iran, is the most dramatic escalation yet in spiraling tensions between Washington and Tehran, prompting fears of a major conflict in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, both allies of Washington, are vulnerable to Iranian counter strikes.

A string of attacks on Gulf oil tankers last year that were blamed on Iran, despite its denials, has raised tensions. Strikes against Saudi oil installations in September also led Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to adopt a more conciliatory approach aimed at avoiding confrontation with Tehran.

Saudi King Salman emphasized the need for measures to defuse tensions in a phone call at the weekend with Iraqi President Barham Saleh. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has instructed Prince Khalid bin Salman, the deputy defense minister, to travel to Washington and London to urge restraint, the pan-Arab Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported this week.

Prince Khalid will meet White House and US defense officials, the paper said, citing unnamed sources. The US embassy in Riyadh has warned its citizens that military bases and energy facilities, particularly in the kingdom's oil-rich Eastern Province and areas near the Yemeni border, are vulnerable to missile and drone attacks.

Yemen's pro-Iran Huthi rebels, locked in a five-year conflict with a Saudi-led military coalition, have also called for swift reprisals for Soleimani's killing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Royal Navy of Oman ships arrive in Goa for naval exercise 'Naseem-Al-Bahr'

Two ships of the Royal Navy of Oman RNO arrived in Goa on Sunday to participate in the 12th edition of the Indo-Oman bilateral naval exercise Naseem-Al-Bahr, officials said. RNOV Al Rasikh and RNOV Khassab arrived at Mormugao Port, they sai...

BJP, Left supporters face off in Kolkata during rallies over

Police baton-charged supporters of the Left and the BJP as the two sides engaged in a face off in the citys Jadavpur area on Monday during rallies over the violence that rocked the JNU campus in Delhi, officials said. Students of the Jadav...

Pak Charge d'affairs summoned over Nankana Sahib incident, killing of Sikh man

India on Monday summoned Pakistans Charg daffaires Syed Haider Shah and lodged a strong protest over the desecration of the Nankana Sahib gurudwara and killing of a Sikh man in Peshawar.The External Affairs Ministry said the diplomat was co...

AEIF 2020 supports two alumni teams of US-sponsored exchange programs

AEIF 2020 supports teams of at least two alumni of U.S. government-sponsored international exchange programs with funding from the US 5,000 up to the US 25,000 to support public service projects. The global AEIF 2020 competition will provi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020