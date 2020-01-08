Iranian Revolutionary Guards threaten to attack US, allies

Tehran, Jan 8 (AFP) Iranian Revolutionary Guards on Wednesday threatened to attack the US and its allies after Tehran said it carried out a night-time missile strike against US forces in Iraq.

The group urged Washington to recall its troops from the region "in order to avoid further losses and not to allow the lives of their soldiers to be further threatened by the ever-growing hatred" of the US. (AFP) SCY

