Pak passes landmark child protection bill
Pakistan's Parliament on Friday passed a landmark child protection law, making it mandatory for the police to take action in a child abuse case within two hours of it being reported. The Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill 2019 was passed by the National Assembly, exactly two years after a nine-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Punjab province's Kasur city in 2018.
The bill, which was moved by Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, mandates action against a police officer who fails to respond timely in a case of child abuse. A special helpline will be set up for this purpose.
The bill also increased the imprisonment period in child abuse cases to a minimum of 10 years to a maximum of 14 years. The bill has been named after the Kasur rape victim. Her death sparked countrywide protests.
Later in 2018, the rapist was convicted and hanged in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail.
