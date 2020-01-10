Death toll in Quetta mosque blast rises to 15

The death toll in a blast at a mosque in Quetta's Satellite Town area on Friday has risen to 15, the Express Tribune reported, adding that several others have sustained injuries in the incident. Among the casualties include Deputy Superintendent of Police Haji Amanullah, police officials have confirmed.

The blast took place shortly after Maghrib prayers in the densely populated Ghousabad neighbourhood of Satellite Town area. Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

"FC Bln troops reached Qta blast site. Area cordoned off. A joint search operation with police in progress. Injured being evacuated to hospital," Director General Inter-Services Public Relations tweeted. Emergency has been declared at all hospitals in Quetta.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

