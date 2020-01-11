Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students' protest against fee hike enter third month in Gilgit Baltistan

Hundreds of students of Karakoram International University in Gilgit Baltistan boycotted classes and blocked a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route on the Karakorum Highway as protests against the government's decision to hike tuition fee entered its third month.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gilgit
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 18:00 IST
Students' protest against fee hike enter third month in Gilgit Baltistan
Hundreds of students Karakoram International University in Gilgit Baltistan protest against the fee hike. Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of students of Karakoram International University in Gilgit Baltistan boycotted classes and blocked a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route on the Karakorum Highway as protests against the government's decision to hike tuition fee entered its third month. The troubles have compounded for students with the administration not allowing them to take their university exams. The University position has only worsened the three-month-long impasse where no side is ready to budge.

Strict actions, however, have not been able to dampen student's morale and are only intensifying the movement. Anti-administration rallies and marches are being organised in every corner of Gilgit Baltistan. A protesting student of Karakoram International University said, "We request all authorities to let us study. We are the foundation of society and have the responsibility of taking it forward. We request you to resolve our issues and not disturb us in our studies. We want to take the exams. We are already suffering due to harsh winters and this disturbance has further extended our troubles".

As per the scheme, the students of masters and M. Phil were not supposed to pay any tuition fee for their courses but the administration changed the rule overnight and asked them to pay a hefty fee as soon as they entered their second semester. Students have two fundamental demands: The Rollback of the increment in the fee and reinstatement of the fee reimbursement scheme.

Another protester said, "I want to address this to Imran Khan: Your order was rolled back in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATF) because there is PTI government there. It was not done here because they don't have a government here. Do you call it a change?" "This is injustice and we urge him (Khan) to immediately roll back his decision. We are not going to give up and will continue these protests until March. They are ruining the career of the youth. So want him to sanction us the grant and reinstate the scheme," the protester added.

Back in 2011, in order to improve the poor state of education, Pakistan's People Party (PPP) had taken the decision to make the higher education free for all students in occupied Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

I didn't step out of the house for 10 days: Hardik on 2019's chat show controversy

The 2020 has started with love and promise for newly-engaged Hardik Pandya but exactly a year back the flamboyant all-rounder was finding it difficult to even step out of his house following his much-criticised sexist remarks on chat show K...

Fire engulfs nursing home in Croatia, at least 6 dead

Zagreb Croatia, Jan 11 AP A fire engulfed part of a nursing home in northern Croatia early Saturday, killing at least six people, authorities said. The blaze erupted around 5 am in a privately-run nursing home in the village of Andrasevac, ...

Should Rohingyas get citizenship and not Hindu refugees, asks

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday asked the Congress and those opposing the CAA whether Rohingyas and Pakistani infiltrators should get Indian citizenship and not the Hindu and Sikh refugees from the neighbouring country. Anybody st...

Maha: Man dies after fire extinguisher nozzle pierces chest

A factory worker was killed onFriday in Badlapur in Maharashtras Thane district after thenozzle of a fire extinguisher blew off and pierced his chest,police saidThe incident took place at noon when the man wasfilling gas in the extinguisher...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020