Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine demands punishment for Iran plane downing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kiev
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 18:05 IST
Ukraine demands punishment for Iran plane downing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ukraine on Saturday demanded that Iran punish those guilty for the downing of a Ukrainian airliner and compensate victims while praising Tehran for cooperating with the "objective" investigation. Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky was due to discuss the incident with his Iranian counterpart President Hassan Rouhani at 5:00 pm local time, his press office said.

"We expect Iran... to bring the guilty to the courts," the Ukrainian leader wrote on Facebook, calling also for the "payment of compensation" and the return of remains. Tehran admitted Saturday that it accidentally downed the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane, killing all 176 people on board on Wednesday, shortly after launching missiles at bases hosting US forces in Iraq.

Rouhani said Tehran "deeply regrets this disastrous mistake". Tehran has invited the United States, Ukraine, Canada, and others to join the crash investigation.

Kyiv said that Iran had cooperated with its experts and it expects an objective probe. Tehran has handed Ukrainian experts enough data including "all the photos, videos, and other materials" to show the investigation "will be carried out objectively and promptly," Zelensky's office said.

"The political part of the work is finished," it added. It published photos of experts examining the scene and close-ups of holes in the fuselage and shrapnel damage.

Ukraine said Friday its experts dispatched to Iran had been granted access to the flight's black boxes, debris from the plane, the crash site and recordings of conversations between the pilot and the airport control tower. Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's national security and defense council, which is coordinating the probe, told AFP Kyiv did not yet have evidence on where the missile was produced, only that it was "launched from Iranian soil."

Zelensky said earlier that Ukraine hoped the inquiry would be pursued "without deliberate delay and without obstruction." He urged "total access" to the full inquiry for the 45 Ukrainian experts, and in a tweet also sought an "official apology". UIA chief Yevhenii Dykhne said at a press conference in Kyiv on Saturday that Tehran should have closed the airport due to the escalation of tensions in the region following the US assassination of a top Iranian general.

"It's absolutely irresponsible... if you're playing at war, they were obliged to close the airport," Dykhne said. He wrote on Facebook that the Ukrainian crew and the aircraft "were the best." Iran's official IRNA news agency published a statement from the military saying the Boeing 737 was mistaken for a "hostile plane" at a time when threats were at the highest level.

The majority of passengers on UIA Flight PS752 from Tehran to Kyiv were Iranian-Canadian dual nationals but also included Ukrainians, Afghans, Britons, and Swedes Many in Kyiv have compared the crash to the 2014 downing of Malaysian Airlines MH17 killing 298 people over eastern Ukraine where pro-Russian separatists are fighting government forces. Moscow has denied the findings of international investigators that a Russian BUK misile hit the Malaysian flight.

"Iran has shown itself to be more civilized than Russia," pro-western Ukraine MP Volodymyr Ariev wrote on Facebook. "Tehran has admitted its guilt in three days while Russia continues to try to get out of it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

I didn't step out of the house for 10 days: Hardik on 2019's chat show controversy

The 2020 has started with love and promise for newly-engaged Hardik Pandya but exactly a year back the flamboyant all-rounder was finding it difficult to even step out of his house following his much-criticised sexist remarks on chat show K...

Fire engulfs nursing home in Croatia, at least 6 dead

Zagreb Croatia, Jan 11 AP A fire engulfed part of a nursing home in northern Croatia early Saturday, killing at least six people, authorities said. The blaze erupted around 5 am in a privately-run nursing home in the village of Andrasevac, ...

Should Rohingyas get citizenship and not Hindu refugees, asks

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday asked the Congress and those opposing the CAA whether Rohingyas and Pakistani infiltrators should get Indian citizenship and not the Hindu and Sikh refugees from the neighbouring country. Anybody st...

Maha: Man dies after fire extinguisher nozzle pierces chest

A factory worker was killed onFriday in Badlapur in Maharashtras Thane district after thenozzle of a fire extinguisher blew off and pierced his chest,police saidThe incident took place at noon when the man wasfilling gas in the extinguisher...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020