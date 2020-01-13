Left Menu
Israeli military: Warplanes damaged in flooding at air base

  • Jerusalem
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 15:20 IST
  • Created: 13-01-2020 15:20 IST
Jerusalem, Jan 13 (AP) Israel's military said on Monday that heavy rainfall last week caused extensive flooding at an air force base, resulting in damage to eight warplanes. The military said in a statement that “several planes were damaged, they were fixed and will return to flying in the coming days.”

The military said floodwater seeped into an underground storage facility where the fighter jets were parked. It said operational capabilities were never compromised. The military declined to comment on the extent of the damage to the planes, but Israeli media reported that it amounted to tens of millions of dollars. Details of the damage were placed under a gag order by Israel's military censor in the immediate aftermath of Thursday's rains.

At least five Israelis died in flooding caused by unusually heavy rains earlier this month. (AP) PMS

