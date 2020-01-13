Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan to unveil "coherent" National Security Policy this year: top PM aide

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 18:54 IST
Pakistan to unveil "coherent" National Security Policy this year: top PM aide
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a paradigm shift, Pakistan will unveil a "coherent" National Security Policy this year which would integrate key aspects like foreign policy, internal security, education, population, and global warming, according to a top aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Currently, Pakistan's thrust of foreign policy is on keeping external wars out of its territory, Prime Minister's Special Assistant on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf said.

"At the moment, Pakistan's engagements in the region aim to convince the rival countries to de-escalate, and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's current tour of Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the US is a step in that direction," he said. For 70 years, Pakistan has been functioning under short-term strategies,

he said. "It's a paradigm shift. It's not going to happen overnight, but finally, it will be out by the end of 2020," Yusuf said on Sunday while addressing a session on national security at the two-day 'ThinkFest'.

"Our job at National Security Division is not to tell what will happen tomorrow, but what will happen the day after tomorrow," Yusuf was quoted as saying by The News. "Am tasked to develop a cogent and comprehensive economic diplomacy strategy for the country. Insha'Allah will be a game-changer for us," Yusuf tweeted last Wednesday, ahead of the meeting in Lahore.

At National Security Division, Yusuf said, "we are developing a coherent National Security Policy, which integrates foreign policy, internal security, education, population, global warming, culture, and tourism, with a sole aim to ensure the social and economic security of the common man. "It will be out by the end of this year," he said and added that the Pakistan government was breaking away from the traditional definition of single-track geo-economic policy and now integrating all sectors to work in tandem to achieve the goal of uplifting the common man.

"Pakistan knows mediation will not bear fruit in this situation, but it is time to engage in diplomacy to prevent escalation," he said, adding that the media criticized it as a mediation effort, though it was not. "We are not doing it for optics, but in the national interest," he added. Yusuf also touched upon the Kashmir issue, the Dawn newspaper reported.

He said Pakistan looked towards the UN for the resolution of the Kashmir issue because it had through its resolutions recognized it as a dispute. This was for the first time the West was taking note of the situation in Kashmir, he said. Pakistan was raising the issue of Jammu & Kashmir through all diplomatic channels available to "shake the conscience" of the world community to provide justice to the people in the Valley.

"Our approach is diplomatic," he said, adding that Pakistan has approached the United Nations, knowing that it can't resolve the issue, but because the UN ensures Kashmir's status as a legal dispute, The News quoted him as saying. Replying to a question about prime minister Khan's decision of not going to Malaysia to attend a summit of major Islamic nations, he said it was made in the best national interest.

"We are going to drive our foreign policy wherever we can. We are working on how to keep external walls out of Pakistan," Yusuf said. He said in the government's view, division in the Muslim world was not good and Pakistan would try its level best to stop this wherever it could.

"The decision did not affect Pakistan's relations with Malaysia or Turkey. The prime minister is visiting Malaysia next month. We are the only Muslim country that can talk to every Muslim country. Turkey, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia are in our camp," he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Fee-related matter at JNU sorted out, continuation of agitation by students not justified: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Fee-related matter at JNU sorted out, continuation of agitation by students not justified HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal....

18 flights departing from Delhi airport cancelled due to destinations' bad weather

Eighteen flights departing from the Delhi airport were cancelled on Monday due to inclement weather at other destinations, a senior airport official said.Data regarding delays in departures from Delhi airport is being collated, the Delhi ai...

CBI arrests IRP professional appointed by NCLT

The CBI has arrested an insolvency resolution professional IRP appointed by the NCLT and another person for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh from a consultant by threatening him with a criminal case, officials said on Monday. In w...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens near record highs ahead of trade deal, earnings

U.S. stocks opened near all-time highs on Monday as investors awaited the signing of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China, as well as the start of fourth-quarter earnings season.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020