Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 4-Iran arrests suspects in "unforgivable" plane disaster as protests persist

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 21:29 IST
WRAPUP 4-Iran arrests suspects in "unforgivable" plane disaster as protests persist
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Iran said on Tuesday it had arrested people accused of a role in shooting down a Ukrainian airliner and had also detained 30 people involved in protests that have swept the nation for four days since the military belatedly admitted its error.

Wednesday's shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752, killing all 176 people aboard, has led to one of the biggest public challenges to the Islamic Republic's clerical rulers since they took power four decades ago. President Hassan Rouhani promised a thorough investigation into the "unforgivable error" of shooting down the plane, in an address on Tuesday. It was the latest in a series of apologies by the leadership that has done little to quell public anger.

Britain, France, and Germany also increased diplomatic pressure on Iran, launching a dispute mechanism to challenge Tehran for breaching limits on its nuclear program under an agreement that Washington abandoned in 2018. Tehran has faced an escalating confrontation with the West and a wave of unrest since the United States killed Iran's most powerful military commander in a drone strike on Jan. 3.

Iran shot down the plane on Wednesday when its military was on high alert, hours after firing missiles at U.S. targets in Iraq. It admitted the mistake on Saturday after days of denials. Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said some of those accused of having a role in the plane disaster had been arrested, although he did not say how many or identify them.

Since the official admission, protesters, many of them students, have held daily demonstrations, chanting "Clerics get lost!" and calling for the removal of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in power for more than 30 years. Police have responded to some protests with a violent crackdown, video posts on social media showed, with police beating protesters with batons, wounded people being carried, pools of blood on the streets and the sound of gunfire.

A video to emerge on Tuesday showed an officer using an electric baton to shock a man as he writhed on the ground. Iran's police have denied firing at protesters and said officers were ordered to act with restraint. The judiciary said 30 people had been detained in the unrest but said the authorities would show tolerance towards "legal protests".

'WHERE IS JUSTICE?' Protests on Tuesday appeared peaceful, with scores gathering at two Tehran universities. "Where is justice?" some shouted.

The extent of the unrest is difficult to assess because of limits on independent reporting. Demonstrations tend to gather momentum into the night. The domestic unrest triggered by the plane crash comes just two months after the most violent crackdown on protests since the revolution. The authorities killed hundreds of people to put down an uprising last November when demonstrators torched banks and petrol stations.

Adding to international tensions, the judiciary spokesman branded Britain's ambassador an "undesirable element", after he was briefly detained on Saturday, accused of inciting protests. The ambassador said he had been attending a vigil for victims. London said it had not been notified of any move to expel its envoy, Rob Macaire, and said such a step would be regrettable. Iran's Foreign Ministry, rather than the judiciary, would be responsible for any decision to expel him.

London hosts a meeting on Thursday for Canada, Ukraine, Britain and other nations who had citizens on the plane. Ukraine said the gathering would consider legal action against Tehran. Rouhani said the government would be accountable to Iranians and those nations who lost citizens. Most of those onboard the flight were Iranians or dual nationals.

The disaster and subsequent unrest come amid one of the biggest escalations between Tehran and Washington since 1979. Missiles launched at a U.S. base in Iraq killed an American contractor in December, an attack Washington blamed on an Iran-backed group. The confrontation eventually led to the U.S. drone strike on Jan. 3 that killed Qassem Soleimani, the architect of Iran's regional network of proxy militias.

Iran's government was already reeling from the reimposition of sanctions by the United States, which quit an agreement with world powers under which Tehran would secure sanctions relief in return for scaling back its nuclear program. Since Washington withdrew, Tehran has stepped back from its nuclear commitments and has said it would no longer recognize limits on enriching uranium. After months of threatening to act, European signatories to the deal, France, Britain, and Germany, activated the agreement's dispute mechanism on Tuesday.

Iran dismissed the "completely passive action" of the Europeans and said it wants constructive steps to save the nuclear deal. Elsewhere in the Middle East, where Iran has wielded influence through a network of allied movements and proxies, governments that include powerful Iran-sponsored armed factions have faced months of hostile demonstrations in Lebanon and Iraq.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Indians' mindset is to find unity in diversity, not vice-versa: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said Indians mindset is to find unity in diversity rather than looking at diversity in unity. He said these days differences on the basis of caste, religion and political affiliation are dominating society...

Expedite decision making; delays not acceptable;performance audit important: Gadkari

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday asked his ministry officials to expedite decision making by clearing files in three days while cautioning that non-performers would be given compulsory retirement. The minister s...

Iranian foreign minister arrives on 3-day India visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day visit to India in the midst of spiraling tension between his country and the US. On Wednesday, he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also deliver a lecture ...

Former India players give thumbs down to Kohli's number four move

Former India cricketers VVS Laxman, Sanjay Manjrekar and Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday gave a thumbs down to Virat Kohlis decision to bat at number four in the first ODI against Australia here. Kohli, whose usual batting position is number thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020