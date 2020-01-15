Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fears for planet dominate as leaders pack for "green" Davos

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Britain
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 15:00 IST
Fears for planet dominate as leaders pack for "green" Davos
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Risks posed by climate change and environmental destruction top the concerns of world decision-makers as they prepare to head to this year's meeting of the global elite in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos, an annual survey found.

For the first time recorded by the report, which is produced by the think tank that runs the event, the top five concerns were all environmental - from extreme weather to biodiversity loss and events like oil spills and radioactive contamination. That came as trade wars and the rise of nationalist politics around the world were also cited by the panel of more than 750 experts and decision-makers surveyed as making it harder for countries to work together on solutions.

"The political landscape is polarized, sea levels are rising and climate fires are burning," said Borge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum (WEF), urging more collective action. This year's Davos, which runs next week, has chosen sustainability as its main theme and comes as campaigners such as Greta Thunberg ramp up pressure on business and governments to act on climate change and other environmental threats.

At the same time, leading economies are behind on pledges to cut carbon emissions made with the 2015 Paris Agreement and activists remain wary of empty promises, pointing to the huge subsidies and private funds still on offer for fossil fuels. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend, although some world leaders will skip this year's Davos. New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told his ministers to avoid an event seen by many as elitist, a source in his office has said.

CARBON NEUTRAL In a bid to preempt criticism that its jet-set guests are part of the problem, the WEF said this year's Davos would use offsets to be fully carbon neutral, line up more electric vehicles and offer local food and non-meat protein options.

Environmental concerns have been rising up the list of its perceived long-term risks in recent years, a marked change from a decade ago when the West's biggest economies were thrown into a recession by the financial crisis. The biggest risk that year was seen as a fresh collapse in asset prices, while inequality was the top concern from 2012 to 2014. Immigration loomed large in the 2016 survey as hundreds of thousands of migrants arrived in Europe, fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.

Aside from the environment, the 2020 survey highlights concerns about shortfalls in the governance of the technology sector, struggling health sectors and doggedly high inequality. In its methodology for the survey, the WEF said a "global risk" was defined as one that could cause major harm to several countries or industries within the next 10 years.

Two-thirds of the respondents were male, with a majority from Europe and North America and most aged between 40 and 59. For the first time, the survey included results from 200 under-30s around the world identified as future leaders in various fields.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal's Zeena Khitta continues purple patch, clinches gold in 10m air rifle event

Zeena Khitta continued her good form in the 10m air rifle event as she clinched gold at the Khelo India Youth Games with a score of 251.3 here on Tuesday. Punjabs Jasmeen Kaur and Sift Kaur bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively.K...

Indian-origin artist drives new school initiative in UK

An Indian-origin singer-songwriter is helping to drive forward an innovative programme by bringing celebrated artists into school classrooms across the UK this year after following a successful pilot of the scheme in London. Pallab Sarker, ...

32-year-old patient jumps off Calcutta Medical College

A 32-year-old patient died on Wednesday after he allegedly jumped off the fifth floor of a building at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in front of doctors and nurses, police said. Giasuddin Mondal, admitted at the neuro medicine ...

UPDATE 1-Australian man freed in Japan after trespassing to find his children

An Australian man was freed on Wednesday after spending a month and a half detained in Tokyo on charges of trespassing when he went to his estranged in-laws apartment building to look for his missing children. The case of Scott McIntyre, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020