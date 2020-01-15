Left Menu
Development News Edition

Volkswagen hit with big Polish fine over Dieselgate

  • PTI
  • |
  • Warsaw
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 16:29 IST
Volkswagen hit with big Polish fine over Dieselgate
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Poland's consumer protection office (OUKiK) on Wednesday announced a 120 million zloty (28.5 million euros, USD 31.8 million) fine for Volkswagen's Polish subsidiary over the Dieselgate emissions scandal. "The fine for Volkswagen Group Polska is more than 120 million zlotys... the largest fine ever handed out by UOKiK for a consumer rights violation," the watchdog stated.

"Volkswagen manipulated gas emissions indicators and misled consumers in maintaining its vehicles respected the environment," read a statement from the regulator. Volkswagen Group Polska responded by rejecting responsibility in the affair which severely dented the German group's reputation and cost it billions in fines after it admitted in 2015 to fitting cars with software designed to cheat emissions tests.

The group placed so-called "defeat devices" into engine control software, designed to make them appear less polluting in the lab than in real driving conditions. "This behavior continued for eight years (2008 to 2016). During the investigation, the group never came up with proposals for an amicable solution," UOKiK president Marek Niechcial said in a statement posted to the consumer body's website.

Volkswagen Polska stated for its part it saw "no legal foundation for the sanction handed down by UOKiK. "In our view, the president of UOKiK embarked on a procedure targeting the wrong entity -- Volkswagen Group Polska being merely an importer of vehicles with no knowledge of the problem of nitrogen oxide emissions in EA189 engines," the subsidiary stated.

Volkswagen admitted to emissions cheating affecting 11 million vehicles worldwide in a scandal which has to date cost the group more than 30 billion euros in legal costs, fines, buybacks and compensation payouts, the bulk in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-India plans new law to protect foreign investment - sources

India is planning a new law to safeguard foreign investment by speeding up dispute resolution, aiming to attract more capital from overseas to boost stuttering domestic growth, two officials with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters....

Youngest of four Dec 16 convicts looks most anxious, walks restlessly inside cell: Tihar Jail sources

Of the four men on death row in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, the youngest, Vinay Sharma, looks the most anxious and is often seen walking restlessly inside his cell, sources in Tihar Jail said as uncertainty continues over th...

Eros Group to invest Rs 250 cr on new housing project in Faridabad

Realty firm Eros Group said it will invest Rs 250 crore to develop a new luxury housing project in Faridabad, Haryana. The company, which is also into the hospitality sector, will develop 76 units in the 2.7-acre project called Edenwood Tow...

Eastern Freeway to be named after late Vilasrao Deshmukh

The Eastern Freeway in Mumbai will be named after late chief minister and Congress leader Vilasrao Deshmukh, the Maharashtra government said on Wednesday. Making the announcement after attending the state Cabinet meeting here, deputy Chief...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020