Toll in rain related incident rises to 98
The death toll in rain-related incidents in Pakistan has risen to 98.
The death toll in rain-related incidents in Pakistan has risen to 98. Pakistan is witnessing a strong westerly weather system bringing heavy rains that battered several parts of the country, reported Dawn.
Most of the causalities are reported in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and upper parts of Balochistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan visited PoK to inquire about the damages incurred due to snowfall and avalanches in the region as well as the relief efforts undertaken. The toll in the region reached 69.
The prime minister also visited the injured at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Muzaffarabad. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Imran Khan
- Pakistan
- Balochistan
- Combined Military Hospital
- Muzaffarabad
