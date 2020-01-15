U.S.-China Phase 2 trade talks may not start anytime soon - Global TImes

Phase 2 trade deal talks between Washington and Beijing may not start anytime soon, China's Global Times reported on Wednesday citing an unnamed source.

The tabloid, published by China's ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, also quoted an unnamed source close to China's commerce ministry as saying the existing U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods will not be lifted in the short term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

