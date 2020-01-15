Left Menu
U.S.-China Phase 2 trade talks may not start anytime soon - Global TImes

  • Updated: 15-01-2020 20:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Phase 2 trade deal talks between Washington and Beijing may not start anytime soon, China's Global Times reported on Wednesday citing an unnamed source.

The tabloid, published by China's ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, also quoted an unnamed source close to China's commerce ministry as saying the existing U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods will not be lifted in the short term.

