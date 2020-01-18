Japan's Osaka hosts 'Sweet Marathon' for tourists

Many marathon races are held on weekends in Japan. The usual purpose of most runners is to have a healthy body and lose calories.

But in this case, the aim is unique and contradictory. The objective of the runners is to devour various sweets that are lined up on tables along the racecourse. Runners eat sweets as they tire.

The purpose of the race, named 'Sweets Marathon,' is not to compete in the time trial, but to eat favorite sweets. "I was looking for a fun marathon with colleagues of my company and participated in this marathon," said a participant.

"It is so delicious. I cannot eat sweets while running. It is so hard. I will eat sweets after running," the runner added. "I ate about four sweets. It was very hard, but I enjoyed running with friends," another runner said.

Around 300 varieties of sweets are prepared at restaurants located in the area. In addition, sweets are also brought from shops in nearby areas. "The purpose of the marathon is to allow runners to eat many sweets arranged in the water supply station. This idea can help revitalise the local region by collaborating with local sweets shops and Marathon race organisers. We would like to create a nationwide cycle of regional activities. In addition, Japan is witnessing a running boom, but some people do not get involved in it, so we want them to start participating and learn about the fun of running," said Teiji Takagi from International Sports Marketing. (ANI)

