'Get your mops, buckets ready!': Trump mocks proposal to build New York sea wall

Mocking a proposal to build a sea wall to prevent flooding damage in New York City, US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the residents will 'just have to get your mops and buckets ready!"

  ANI
  • |
  Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 19-01-2020 08:43 IST
  • |
  Created: 19-01-2020 08:40 IST
'Get your mops, buckets ready!': Trump mocks proposal to build New York sea wall
US President Donald Trump (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Mocking a proposal to build a sea wall to prevent flooding damage in New York City, US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the residents will 'just have to get your mops and buckets ready!" "A massive 200 Billion Dollar Sea Wall, built around New York to protect it from rare storms, is a costly, foolish and environmentally unfriendly idea that, when needed, probably won't work anyway," Trump said in a tweet.

He added, "It will also look terrible. Sorry, you'll just have to get your mops and buckets ready!" According to The New York Times, the proposal made by the US Army Corps of Engineers has estimated the wall would cost USD 119 billion, contrary to what Trump has claimed. Moreover, it would take 25 years to build the wall.

However, a final decision on the barrier is yet to make as Congress would have to approve of the plan, The Hill reported. It was one of the proposals by the Corps aimed to help local communities in understanding changing flood risks associated with climate change. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

