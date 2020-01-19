Canada says there are no firm plans for downloading black boxes from crashed jet

There are still no firm plans for downloading the cockpit and flight data from a Ukrainian airliner which was shot down by Iran 10 days ago, Canada's Transportation Safety Board (TSB) said on Sunday.

The TSB said in a statement that two of its crash investigators had left Tehran earlier on Sunday after a six-day visit during which they examined the wreckage. A total of 176 people died in the disaster, 57 of them Canadian citizens.

