BRIEF-Saudi Arabia signs $164 mln deal with China's Shen Gong New Materials
Jan 20 (Reuters) -
* Saudi Arabia's General Investment Authority has signed a $164 million memorandum of understanding with China's Shen Gong New Materials, it said on Twitter.
* The deal is to develop, in the first of three phases, an intelligence electronic manufacturing facility, it added. Source text for Eikon:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia