REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

Iran said on Monday it could quit the global nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if European countries refer it to the U.N. Security Council over a nuclear agreement, a move that would overturn diplomacy in its confrontation with the West.

CHINA-HEALTH-PNEUMONIA/ As virus spreads to more Chinese cities, WHO calls emergency meeting

BEIJING (Reuters) - An outbreak of a new coronavirus has spread to more Chinese cities, including the capital Beijing and Shanghai, authorities said on Monday, and a fourth case has been reported beyond China’s borders. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ Trump lawyers call for immediate acquittal in legal, political defense

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday rejected the Democratic-led House of Representatives’ impeachment charges and called for their immediate dismissal by the Republican-led Senate in a memo offering a legal and political case against his removal. USA-GUNS-RALLY/

Thousands of armed U.S. gun rights activists join peaceful Virginia rally RICHMOND, Va. (Reuters) - More than 22,000 armed gun-rights activists peacefully filled the streets around Virginia’s capitol building on Monday to protest gun-control legislation making its way through the newly Democratic-controlled state legislature.

BUSINESS USA-HUAWEI-TECH-CANADA/

Huawei CFO Meng's lawyer says 'double criminality' at center of U.S. extradition case VANCOUVER/TORONTO (Reuters) - A lawyer for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou argued on Monday that “double criminality” was at the center of a trial to decide whether Meng can be extradited to the United States, a case that has strained relations between Ottawa and Beijing.

BOEING-LOAN/ Boeing seeks to borrow $10 billion or more amid 737 MAX crisis: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co is in talks with banks about borrowing $10 billion or more amid rising costs for the U.S. planemaker after two crashes involving its 737 MAX jetliner, a source told Reuters on Monday. ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-QUEEN-COIN/ UK issues commemorative coin celebrating rock band Queen

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Mint has issued its first commemorative coin featuring a British rock group, in a tribute to the late Freddie Mercury and the three other band members of Queen. FASHION-PARIS/HAUTE COUTURE-DIOR

Dior's Grecian goddesses kick off Paris fashion extravaganza PARIS(Reuters) - Christian Dior took the fashion world back to ancient Greece on Monday with vaporous peplum-style gowns and shimmering golden numbers at its Haute Couture show, part of a twice-yearly showcase of one-of-a-kind outfits by top designers in Paris.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS/

49ers and Chiefs to clash in Super Bowl after conference wins Raheem Mostert rushed for four touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers beat Green Bay 37-20 to book a spot in the Super Bowl where they will face Kansas City, who advanced to the NFL championship game for the first time in 50 seasons with a 35-24 win over Tennessee on Sunday.

GOLF-WOODS-SNEAD/ Woods and Snead tied with 82 PGA Tour wins, but no comparison, says former commissioner

As Tiger Woods makes his first attempt this week at surpassing Sam Snead for the most all-time PGA Tour victories, the man largely responsible for pegging Snead’s number at 82 has weighed in with his thoughts on how the two greats compare. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS THAILAND-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Thai court to rule whether to dissolve Future Forward Party Thailand's Constitution Court to hand down a verdict on whether to dissolve the progressive Future Forward Party regarding the sedition complaint that claims the party is linked to Illuminati, a secret society that conspiracy theorists believe seeks world domination. Leader of Future Forward Party Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and MPs will hold a news conference after court verdict at party HQ.

21 Jan 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT DAVOS-MEETING/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

2020 World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos The World Economic Forum hosts its annual meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. Jan 21

SAFRICA-WILDLIFE/ (PIX) (TV) Rescued big cats from Guatemala headed to South Africa Rescued big cats who endured years of confinement in Guatemala are destined for a wildlife sanctuary in South Africa. A team from Animal Defenders International has been in Guatemala for 18 months working with the government to enforce a ban on animals in circuses and has rescued 21 lions and tigers.

Jan 21 USA-CENSUS/ (PIX)

2020 U.S. Census begins in tiny Alaskan village U.S. Census Bureau kicks off the 2020 Census in tiny Alaskan village on the Bering Sea Jan 21

GERMANY-USA/MERKEL (PIX) Germany’s Merkel receives prize for service to transatlantic relationship

The American Academy in Berlin awards German Chancellor Angela Merkel the Henry A. Kissinger for her services to the transatlantic relationship. The ceremony at the 18th century Charlottenburg Palace includes speeches by former U.S. Secretary of State Kissinger and one of his successors, John Kerry. Jan 21

COLOMBIA-PROTESTS/GOVERNMENT Colombian official on government response to possible renewed protests

Colombia presidency official Diego Molano, who has represented the government at talks with the unions and student groups that form part of the national strike committee, will speak to Reuters about the government's response to a possible renewal in protests against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque. Jan 21

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-CIPOLLONE White House counsel to lead Trump's defense in Senate trial

A reported profile of Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel who will lead Trump's defense against charges that he abused the powers of his office and obstructed an impeachment investigation into his dealings with Ukraine. Jan 21

THAILAND-POLITICS/EXPLAINER EXPLAINER: Monarchy and Illuminati - why a Thai party may be banned

Explainer on the ins and outs of the legal case in which the fate of a popular opposition party in Thailand will be decided on Tuesday. Explains the swifte rise oof the Future Forward Party, why they are accused of trying to undermine Thailand's monarchy and what the fabled Illuminati of conspiracy theory fame has to do with any of it. Jan 21

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ARRESTEES (TV) (GRAPHIC) INSIGHT-Arrested Hong Kong protesters caught in limbo as cases grind forward

For arrested protesters in Hong Kong, the scale of mass arrests and charges, longer-than-normal delays for hearings, and bail conditions that could land them in jail if they are arrested again have forced them to put their lives on hold - and discouraged them from returning to the streets. Jan 21

IRELAND-ELECTION/HOUSING Irish PM to boost help-to-buy home scheme if re-elected Ireland's governing Fine Gael party will boost a government subsidy for first-time home buyers if re-elected next month, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Monday, seeking to sway voters on one of the key election issues.

Jan 21 BRITAIN-EU/LORDS (PIX)

UK PM Johnson defeated on Brexit legislation for first time since election British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was defeated in parliament on Monday for the first time since a December election, with the upper chamber voting in favour of a move to protect the rights of EU citizens in Britain after Brexit.

Jan 21 USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-QUOTES

FACTBOX-Best quotes from impeachment trial of Trump Running factbox on best quotes from trial. Jan 21

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA (PIX) (TV) Huawei CFO's extradition hearing begins in Canadian courtroom

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's extradition hearing will begin at a Canadian court in Vancouver. Meng was arrested in December 2018 at the request of the United States on charges of bank fraud, and accused of misleading the bank HSBC about a Huawei-owned company's dealings with Iran. 21 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

FRANCE-DIAMOND/VUITTON (PIX) (TV) Vuitton presents the world's second-largest diamond

Fashion house Louis Vuitton presents the recently purchased "Sewelo diamond", the world’s second-largest diamond, a 1,758 carat jewel of about the size of a tennis ball. 21 Jan 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

EU-VIETNAM/TRADE (TV) European Parliament vote on EU-Vietnam trade deal

Trade committee of the European Parliament votes on planned EU-Vietnam free trade agreement, a key test of whether lawmakers elected last year have an appetite for a more expansive trade policy. 21 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-CASE (PIX) EXPLAINER-A quick recap of why President Donald Trump is on trial in the U.S. Senate

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump begins in earnest in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, after he was formally charged by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Dec. 19 with "high crimes and misdemeanors." 21 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/MERKEL (PIX) (TV) Germany’s Merkel opens Holocaust survivors photo exhibition

German Chancellor Angela Merkel opens a photography exhibition titled “Survivors – Faces of Life after the Holocaust” at a former coal mine in the western city of Essen. 21 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-SENATORS FACTBOX-Key senators to watch during Trump's impeachment trial

Key senators to watch during U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. 21 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS PHILIPPINES-VOLCANO/ (PIX) (TV)

Outwatching restive Philippine volcano Outwatching Philippine volcano Taal which has been spewing ash for days as volcanologists warn of a possible eruption.

Jan 21 ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

CHINA-SOCIETY/FISHSKIN (PIX) (TV) An endangered tribe, China's 'mermaid' descendants weave fabric from skin of carp and salmon

Just as the Hezhen people fought the threat of extinction after Japan's invasion of Manchuria decades ago, their skill in making clothing from the skin of carp, pike and salmon now risks vanishing into the history books. The ethic Hezhen people of China are struggling to pass on their unique craft of turning fish skin into clothing. Sixty-seven-year-old You Wenfeng is one of the few remaining people versed in the craft and hopes commercialisation of fish leather could help boost demand. Jan 21

FASHION-PARIS/HAUTE COUTURE-CHANEL (PIX) (TV) Chanel shows haute couture collection in Paris

Chanel shows Spring/Summer 2020 collection by creative director Virginie Viard in Paris. Jan 21

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE BRITAIN-UNAOIL/BRIBERY

Unaoil's former Iraq territory manager faces London jury over bribery charges The former territory manager in Iraq for Unaoil, a Monaco-based oil and gas consultancy, is one of three defendants to face a London jury over bribery charges this week. Former Unaoil manager Ziad Akle and Stephen Whitely and Paul Bond, once senior employees of Dutch-based oil and gas services company SBM (Offshore), have pleaded not guilty.

Jan 21 NETHERLANDS-FAMILY/ (PIX) (TV)

First hearing in case of Dutch family found locked in farmhouse First procedural hearing in the case of six family members who were found locked away in a secret room inside in a Dutch farmhouse, where they appeared to have lived in seclusion for years. The family's father is facing charges of unlawful detention, money laundering and sexual abuse.

21 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Jury selection continues in New York court for second week of Weinstein rape trial Jury selection in the rape trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein continues, as the judge and lawyers in the case choose a panel of 12 impartial New Yorkers to decide his fate. 21 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS THAILAND-ENVIRONMENT/POLLUTION (PIX) (TV)

Sugarcane burning blamed for Thailand smog Thai sugarcane growers in the country's northeast have been burning their fields, defying authorities' ban on the practice to curb smog.

Jan 21 BHP GROUP AU-OUTPUT/

BHP is expected to log higher iron ore production in December quarter The world's biggest miner is expected to report higher iron ore production in the second quarter.

Jan 21 AVIATION-FINANCE/ENVIRONMENT

Avolon CEO says greener airlines should pay less to lease planes Airlines with the best environmental scores should pay less for leasing aircraft than more polluting competitors, the head of one of the world's top leasing companies said on Monday.

Jan 21 NORWAY-OIL/ENVIRONMENT

Norway court rules on Greenpeace appeal against oil exploration Borgarting Court of Appeal to rule on Greenpeace appeal against government's decision to grant rights for oil firms to drill in the Barents Sea in 2016. Plaintiffs argue that the decision contravenes Norway's constitution and the country's commitments under the Paris climate deal it signed before issuing the exploration licenses.

Jan 21 DAVOS-MEETING/HONGKONG

Hong Kong leader on Davos mission to restore confidence in financial hub Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is on a charm offensive at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week to convince global business and political leaders that the Asian financial hub is back on track after seven months of turmoil.

Jan 21 EU-ECOFIN/ (PIX) (TV)

EU finance ministers meet to discuss digital tax, climate financing European Union finance ministers meet for monthly talks in Brussels with a focus on digital taxation and climate financing.

21 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT TURKEY-TREASURY/AUCTION

Turkish treasury issues new three month bond in auction Turkish treasury issues new three month bond in auction 21 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

