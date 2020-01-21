Mexico president says operations at southern border meant to protect migrants

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a news conference on Tuesday that operations to control the flow of migrants at the country's southern border were meant to protect them.

Mexican security forces fired tear gas at rock-hurling Central American migrants who waded across a river into Mexico on Monday, underscoring the challenges Lopez Obrador faces to contain migration at the bidding of the U.S. President Donald Trump.

