`Pakistan running deradicalisation camps, 80 per cent inmates below 35'

Pakistan is running dozens of deradicalisation camps and 80 per cent of the people in such camps are below the age of 35, government sources said. The sources told ANI that Pakistan is running dozens of such camps where thousands are being deradicalised.

"There are more than 80 per cent people in these camps who are less than 35 years, while 12 per cent of them are less than the age of 18," the sources added. Sources said that radicalisation is a state wherein a person exhibits extreme behaviour in the social, religious and ideological domains.

Noting that such people disregard constitutional and social norms and are a risk to society, the sources said deradicalistaion is not a one-time effort but a multi-layered process to dilute and sanitise their personal biases. Deradicalisation includes vocational training and also provides for economic sustenance measures.

The sources said that the Pakistan Army has also catered to the demands of the Muslim religious fanatics who radicalise the youth. (ANI)

