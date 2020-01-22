Left Menu
Macau confirms first new coronavirus case - Xinhua

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Macau confirmed on Wednesday its first case of pneumonia linked to an outbreak of a new coronavirus strain in the central mainland China city of Wuhan, China's state news agency Xinhua said.

The death toll from the new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday with 440 confirmed cases. The virus, originating in Wuhan at the end of last year, has spread to Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai, as well as the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

