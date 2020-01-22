Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Iraq happy with U.S. troops, Trump says at talks over mission's future

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bagdad
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 21:30 IST
UPDATE 2-Iraq happy with U.S. troops, Trump says at talks over mission's future
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Iraq likes what U.S. troops are doing there, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday at talks with the Iraqi president about the future of the mission, which has been in doubt since a U.S. drone strike killed an Iranian commander in Baghdad.

Iraqi President Barham Salih's office said he and Trump had discussed reducing the number of foreign troops in Iraq at a meeting on the sidelines of an economic summit in Davos, Switzerland. Asked before the meeting about the prospect of a U.S. withdrawal, Trump said: "We're talking about a lot of different things and you'll be hearing whatever we do. But they like what we're doing and we like them, and we've had a very good relationship."

The United States has around 5,000 troops in Iraq, invited back into the country in 2014 by Baghdad to help fight against the Islamic State militant group. But the fate of the mission has been in question since Jan. 3 when Trump ordered a drone strike at Baghdad airport that killed Qassem Soleimani, the most prominent military commander of Iraq's neighbor Iran. The Iraqi commander of a powerful pro-Iran militia was also killed.

Iraq's parliament responded with a non-binding vote to demand the U.S. forces leave, prompting an angry Trump at one point to threaten to impose sanctions on Iraq unless it allows U.S. troops to stay. Trump struck a more conciliatory tone on Wednesday, noting also that the U.S. presence was much smaller than during the 2003-2011 U.S. occupation that followed an invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

"We're down to 5,000 so we're down to a very low number -- historically low -- and we'll see what happens." SANCTIONS

Asked about his earlier threat to impose sanctions on Iraq, Trump said: "We'll see what happens because we do have to do things on our terms." Salih's office said in a statement: "During the meeting, reducing foreign troops and the importance of respecting the demands of Iraqi people to preserve the country's sovereignty was discussed."

Iraq's government has long had to balance its close relations with both Washington and Tehran, which sponsors powerful Shi'ite armed groups and political factions hostile to the United States. Maintaining that balance became trickier for Baghdad after an escalation that began last month with rockets fired at a U.S. base in Iraq, killing an American contractor, and reached its peak with the drone strike that killed Soleimani.

Tehran responded with a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces on Jan. 8, for now, the final shot in the tit-for-tat escalation. Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi asked Washington to prepare for a U.S. troop withdrawal in line with the request by Iraq's parliament, but Trump's administration has so far rebuffed the call to withdraw.

Washington has said it is exploring a possible expansion of NATO's mission in Iraq, a plan to "get burden-sharing right in the region".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Putin says Russia has to remain strong presidential republic

Russia must remain a strong presidential republic, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday when asked about a possible transitional period once he steps down in 2024.Last week Putin proposed constitutional changes that would give him sco...

Pakistan bans use of open-loop scrubbers to clean fuel in local waters

Pakistan has prohibited the use of open-loop scrubbers by ships in its waters, the latest country to tighten restrictions on the use of the cleaning devices which strip sulphur from marine fuel and empty the residue in the sea, a regulatory...

Nobody can dare touch any Indian Muslim, says Rajnath on apprehensions about CAA-NRC-NPR

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that no one can dare touch any Indian Muslim, as he sought to dispel apprehensions that the community will be targeted if NPR and NRC are brought in, and cautioned the people against forces w...

In next 10 days, 5,000 more Shaheen Baghs across country: Azad

In the next 10 days, there will be 5,000 more protest sites like Shaheen Bagh across the country, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said on Wednesday evening as he reached the iconic demonstration spot in south Delhi to extend his support...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020