Taiwan's China Airlines suspends flights to Wuhan
Taiwan's China Airlines on Thursday said it would suspend flights to the central Chinese city of Wuhan from Jan. 23 to Feb. 29, after the city shut its airport as part of moves to tackle a new flu-like virus.
China Airlines' flights from Taipei leave from the city's main Taoyuan international airport. Its sister carrier Mandarin Airlines is also cancelling flights from Taipei's smaller Songshan airport to Wuhan.
The airline said it would assist passengers who want to return to Wuhan to opt for other nearby destinations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Residents 'not worried' in China's pneumonia-stricken Wuhan
UPDATE 4-China says 17 new cases in virus outbreak, Wuhan to restrict large gatherings
FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak in Chinese city of Wuhan
FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak in Chinese city of Wuhan
UPDATE 1-China reports new cases in Wuhan virus outbreak