Singapore's Scoot cancels flight to China's Wuhan over virus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • Singapore
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 09:42 IST
Image Credit: IANS

Singapore Airlines' budget carrier Scoot on Thursday cancelled its daily flight to China's central city of Wuhan, online flight information showed, after authorities locked down the centre of a fast-spreading virus outbreak. The airline did not immediately comment on the cancellation of the 6.55 p.m. (1055 GMT) flight displayed on the website of Singapore's Changi airport.

China is putting on lockdown the city of 11 million considered the epicentre of an outbreak that has killed 17 and infected nearly 600, as global health authorities prepare against a pandemic. Wuhan's local government said it would shut down urban transport networks and suspend flights from 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) Thursday, state media reported, adding that authorities were urging residents not to leave, except in special circumstances.

