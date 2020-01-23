Left Menu
Development News Edition

Voting begins in Nepal to elect 18 National Assembly members

Voting to elect 18 members of Nepal's National Assembly began here on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 12:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 12:21 IST
Voting begins in Nepal to elect 18 National Assembly members
Nepal flag . Image Credit: ANI

Voting to elect 18 members of Nepal's National Assembly began here on Thursday. There are a total of 2,056 voters including 550 state assembly members and 1,506 mayors, deputy-mayors, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of local levels. A total of 45 candidates from six political parties are contesting in the election. The voting will end at 4 pm.

The National Assembly election is taking place in the district headquarters, where high courts of seven states are located: Morang, Dhanusha, Lalitpur, Kaski, Dang, Surkhet, and Doti. District judges of these districts have been assigned as returning officers for the election.

Weightage of a vote of state assembly member has been determined 48 while one vote of mayor, deputy-mayor of municipalities and chairperson and vice-chairperson carry a weight of 18. The ballot paper for state-assembly members would have an election symbol with green ink while ballot papers for mayor and deputy mayor, as well as chairpersons and vice-chairpersons, would have election symbols with red-ink.

The term of 19 members of the 59-member National Assembly is terminating on March 3. Out of 19 members, the election is being held for 18 posts. There is a constitutional provision that the President would nominate one NA member at the recommendation of the government. The Election Commission has also directed the election officers to make proper arrangements for the counting of votes and declaration of election results.

"The more the election is free and fair, credible and acceptable to all, the more the governance system would become responsible, transparent, public-oriented and upright," the Commission stated in a release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Mortal remains of 8 Indian tourists being flown back home from Nepal

The mortal remains of eight Indian tourists, including four minors who died of possible asphyxiation in their room at a mountainous resort in Nepal, are being flown back home on Thursday, officials said. All formalities have been completed ...

Britain will make Huawei decision soon, discussions ongoing - minister

Britain will soon decide what role Chinas Huawei will have in its 5G telecommunications network but there are only a limited number of alternative providers, business minister Andrea Leadsom said on Thursday.Well there other providers but t...

WRAPUP 4-China locks down city of 11 mln at epicentre of virus outbreak

China is putting on lockdown a city of 11 million people considered the epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 and infected nearly 600, as health authorities around the world scramble to prevent a global pandemic. Health...

Irving should be ready for faceoff with LeBron, Lakers

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were teammates for three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, with each campaign ending in the NBA Finals. In the 11 times they have opposed each other, whatever team James was leading holds the edge over Irvi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020