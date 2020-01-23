Left Menu
Britain to United States: We want a trade deal and a digital tax

  • London
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 13:40 IST
  23-01-2020
Britain wants a trade deal with the United States but will impose a digital service tax on the revenue of companies such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon, business minister Andrea Leadsom said on Thursday. "The United States and the United Kingdom are committed to entering into a trade deal with each other and we have a very strong relationship that goes back centuries so some of the disagreements that we might have over particular issues don't in any way damage the excellent and strong and deep relationship between the U.S. and the UK," Leadsom told Talk Radio.

"There are always tough negotiations and tough talk but I think where the tech tax is concerned it's absolutely vital that these huge multinationals who are making incredible amounts of income and profit should be taxed and what we want to do is to work internationally with the rest of the world to cover with a proper regime that ensures that they're paying their fair share." Under the British plan, tech companies that generate at least 500 million pounds ($657 million) a year in global revenue will pay a levy of 2% of the money they make from UK users from April 2020. ($1 = 0.7608 pounds)

