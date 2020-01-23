Britain will make Huawei decision soon, discussions ongoing - minister
Britain will soon decide what role China's Huawei will have in its 5G telecommunications network but there are only a limited number of alternative providers, business minister Andrea Leadsom said on Thursday.
"Well there other providers but they are limited, ideally there would be more providers of infrastructure similar to the work that Huawei does but the UK is looking very carefully at this issue and we will be making a final decision soon," Leadsom told Sky.
"It is an ongoing process and there are all sorts of factors to take into consideration as you say like the availability of other providers, like the work that Huawei already did in the United Kingdom, so these discussions are ongoing," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Huawei
- Andrea Leadsom
- China
- Britain
ALSO READ
'Shot across the bow': U.S. increases pressure on UK ahead of key Huawei decision
UPDATE 1-'Shot across the bow': U.S. steps up pressure on UK ahead of Huawei decision
US Domestic News Roundup: California governor proposed $1 billion toward homeless; Intelligence sharing with countries using Huawei ban and more
Huawei exec can be extradited to US, Canada attorney general says
UK's Johnson says Huawei critics should suggest alternatives