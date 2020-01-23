Left Menu
European stocks open lower on virus fears

Europe's main equity markets slid at the open on Thursday after earlier losses in Asia, as fears grew over the spread of a deadly new virus from China.

In initial trades, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies shed 0.2 percent to 7,555 points compared with the close on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.4 percent higher to 13,461.46 points and the Paris CAC 40 also fell 0.4 percent to 5,987.57.

