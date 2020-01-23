Singapore confirms first case of new China virus - Straits Times
Singapore on Thursday confirmed its first case of a new strain of coronavirus that has killed 17 and infected nearly 600 people in China, the Straits Times newspaper reported.
The 66-year old man who tested positive for the virus is a Chinese national and resident of the city of Wuhan, where their infection broke out, the newspaper said, citing Singapore's health ministry. Another case is also likely, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
