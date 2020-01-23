Left Menu
Singapore confirms first case of new China virus - Straits Times

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore on Thursday confirmed its first case of a new strain of coronavirus that has killed 17 and infected nearly 600 people in China, the Straits Times newspaper reported.

The 66-year old man who tested positive for the virus is a Chinese national and resident of the city of Wuhan, where their infection broke out, the newspaper said, citing Singapore's health ministry. Another case is also likely, it said.

