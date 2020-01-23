Beijing's Forbidden City to close over virus fears: official

China will close Beijing's Forbidden City -- one of the country's most revered cultural sites -- due to rising fears over a new SARS-like virus that has infected hundreds, the palace museum said on Thursday.

The sprawling imperial palace will close on Saturday until further notice "in order to avoid cross-infection caused by the gathering of people". it said through its official Twitter-like Weibo account.

