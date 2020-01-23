Following are the top foreign stories at 2010

Left Menu
  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 20:13 IST
Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful training launch of nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile 'Ghaznavi', which can strike targets up to 290 kilometers. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN34 UK-PARLIAMENT-BREXIT Brexit bill crosses UK Parliament finish line in time for Jan 31 exit from EU

London: The UK's so-called divorce agreement with the EU has crossed the Parliament finish line, setting in motion the final stages for Britain's exit from the 28-member economic bloc on January 31. By Aditi Khanna

FGN57 CHINA-VIRUS-3RDLD CITIES China shuts down more cities in bid to contain deadly virus

Beijing: China decided on Thursday to lock down three cities that are home to more than 18 million people in an unprecedented effort to try to contain a deadly new viral illness that has sickened hundreds and spread to other cities and countries in the Lunar New Year travel rush. (AP)

FGN16 US-GABBARD-HILLARY Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for defamation, seeks USD 50 mn over 'Russian asset' comment

Washington: Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu lawmaker in the US Congress, has filed a defamation lawsuit against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton seeking USD 50 million in damages, alleging that she tarnished her reputation by suggesting her to be a "Russian asset" and "favourite of the Russians" in the 2020 White House race. By Lalit K Jha IND IND

If CAA is upheld, it would be end of secularism: Digvijaya

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Thursday that if the Supreme Court held the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA as constitutional, it would be the last nail in the coffin of secularism. The Muslim community in the country was livi...

UPDATE 1-Brazil urges India to cut import taxes on chicken products

Brazil wants India to cut its import taxes on chicken and chicken products, so it can cash in on Indias burgeoning demand for poultry and poultry products as incomes rise and food habits change. India imposes a 100 import tax on chicken pro...

Madagascar floods kill at least 12 people, with more missing

Floods across the island of Madagascar has killed at least 12 people this week, with 18 missings, after unseasonably heavy rain, the national disaster office said on Thursday. Parts of Africa have experienced heavy rain in recent months bec...

Turkey to start screening passengers on flights from China -Anadolu

Turkey will screen passengers on all flights from China with thermal cameras upon arrival, Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.A coronavirus outbreak in China has killed 17 people and infected more than 630. ...
