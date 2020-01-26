Left Menu
India, Brazil unveil Action Plan to strengthen strategic partnership

India and Brazil on Saturday unveiled an Action Plan to strengthen their strategic partnership following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro here.

  ANI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 26-01-2020 05:55 IST
  Created: 26-01-2020 05:55 IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

India and Brazil on Saturday unveiled an Action Plan to strengthen their strategic partnership following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro here. The action plan highlights specific goals set by the two countries for deepening cooperation in the areas of trade and commerce, investments, agriculture, civil aviation and energy mechanisms, among others, as per a release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The two countries vowed to work together to conclude an agreement regarding cooperation in combating international terrorism and transnational organised crime. One of the objectives set for the action plan is the strengthening of established institutional mechanisms and political consultations and promotion of coordination on bilateral, plurilateral and multilateral themes of mutual interest, based on the principles of equality and mutual trust.

The two countries will follow -- in a coordinated manner -- the outcomes and activities of the existing institutional mechanisms and the implementation of cooperation initiatives in all areas of bilateral relations, as well as to promote the exchange of national experiences in areas of mutual interest. In addition to unveiling the Action Plan, the two countries have signed as many as 15 Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) in the fields of cybersecurity, bioenergy and health and medicine among others. (ANI)

