Maldives, Lithuania extend greetings to India on Republic Day

The Foreign Ministers of the Maldives and Lithuania on Sunday congratulated India on the occasion of 71th Republic Day. Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid took to Twitter to extend greetings on the occasion, saying may the special friendship between the two countries continue to prosper.

"Republic Day greetings to the government and people of India. May the special friendship between the Maldives and India continue to prosper," Shahid said. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius posted his congratulatory message on Twitter in Hindi.

"I heartily congratulate the people of India on Republic Day. I am very pleased with the powerful and dynamic bilateral relations and cultural and spiritual ties between Lithuania and India," Linkevicius said, extending warm greetings to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and the people of India. Responding to the two leaders, Jaishankar thanked them for their warm wishes in separate messages.

"Thank you minister Linkevicius for the warm wishes. Look forward to continue working with you to further build on our close ties," he said on the micro-blogging site. "Appreciate the Republic Day greetings FM @abdulla_shahid," Jaishankar said in a separate tweet to his Maldivian counterpart.

