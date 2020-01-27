Saudi minister says Israeli passport holders cannot visit -CNN

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said Israelis were not welcome to visit the kingdom after Israel decreed that Saudi citizens could visit its territory under certain circumstances, CNN reported on Monday.

"Our policy is fixed. We do not have relations with the state of Israel and Israeli passport holders cannot visit the kingdom at the current time," the U.S. broadcaster quoted Prince Faisal bin Farhan as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.