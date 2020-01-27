Saudi minister says Israeli passport holders cannot visit
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said Israelis were not welcome to visit the kingdom after Israel decreed that Israeli citizens could visit Saudi Arabia under certain circumstances, CNN reported on Monday.
"Our policy is fixed. We do not have relations with the state of Israel and Israeli passport holders cannot visit the kingdom at the current time," the U.S. broadcaster quoted Prince Faisal bin Farhan as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- CNN
- Saudi Arabia
- Israelis
- Israel
- Faisal bin Farhan
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia has taken all precautions to ensure safety of oil facilities- Energy Min
Saudi Arabia leads in women's legal gains at work, World Bank says
US Dems Warren, Sanders called each other liars in post-debate spat: CNN
Govt may impose anti-dumping duty on pharma chemical from China, Saudi Arabia
France deploys radar system in Saudi Arabia to "reassure" kingdom