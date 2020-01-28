Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial moves on after explosive testimony

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 16:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 16:31 IST
Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial moves on after explosive testimony
Image Credit: ANI

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial is expected to continue on Tuesday, following explosive testimony from two women who have accused him of sexual assault.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann. Haleyi has already testified against him, as has another woman, actress Annabella Sciorra. While Sciorra's allegation is too old to support a separate rape charge against Weinstein, prosecutors hope it will show he is a repeat sexual predator - a charge that could put him in prison for life.

Since 2017, more than 80 women, including many famous actresses, have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. The accusations fueled the #MeToo movement, in which women have accused powerful men in business, entertainment, media and politics of sexual misconduct. The trial is widely seen as a watershed moment for the movement.

Weinstein, who reshaped the independent film industry with critically acclaimed pictures such as "The English Patient" and "Shakespeare in Love," has denied the allegations and said any sexual encounters were consensual. Haleyi, who worked as a production assistant on a Weinstein television show, told jurors on Monday that Weinstein invited her to his Manhattan home in July 2006 and attacked her, backing her into a bedroom and forcing oral sex on her.

One of Weinstein's lawyers, Damon Cheronis, cross-examined her about her continued contact with Weinstein after the alleged attack, including friendly emails and a meeting in London. Haleyi said she had "buried" the memory of the encounter and tried to maintain a professional and social relationship with Weinstein. Sciorra, known for her role on HBO's "The Sopranos," testified last week that Weinstein forced his way into her Manhattan apartment one winter night in 1993 or 1994 and violently raped her.

During cross-examination, another one of Weinstein's lawyers, Donna Rotunno, grilled Sciorra about whether she had called the police, gone to the hospital or immediately told anyone she had been raped. Sciorra replied that she had not, saying she did not realize what had happened was rape at the time. Mann, a former aspiring actress who Weinstein is accused of raping in 2013, has yet to testify.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-South African Airways gets 3.5 bln rand emergency funding from state-owned bank

Cash-strapped state carrier South African Airways SAA will receive 3.5 billion rands 244 million of emergency funding from the government-owned Development Bank of Southern Africa, the airlines business rescue practitioners said on Tuesday....

Official: Remains of 2 US troops recovered from Afghan site

Washington, Jan 28 AP A US defence official says the United States has recovered the remains of two American service members killed in the crash of an Air Force plane in Afghanistan. They were the only two people aboard the Air Force E-11A ...

UK court hears India's appeal in extradition case of couple facing murder charges of adopted son

The High Court in England on Tuesday heard the Indian governments appeal for the extradition of a UK-based couple to face charges of murder of their adopted son in India to claim his life insurance payout. Arti Dhir and her husband Kaval Ra...

BJP-Pankaja Munde Marathwada protest is drama, says AIMIM

A day after BJP leaders led by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Pankaja Munde held a one-day protest against alleged state government apathy towards Marathwada, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen on Tuesday termed it as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020