INSTANT VIEW 3 -Reaction to UK allowing Huawei a role in 5G network

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 18:42 IST
Britain will allow "high risk vendors" like Chinese telecoms giant Huawei a limited role in building its 5G networks, the government said on Tuesday.

Below is the reaction from Huawei and British politicians to the British government's decision https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-plans-to-safeguard-countrys-telecoms-network-and-pave-way-for-fast-reliable-and-secure-connectivity. NICKY MORGAN, UK DIGITAL MINISTER

"We want world-class connectivity as soon as possible but this must not be at the expense of our national security. High-risk vendors never have been and never will be in our most sensitive networks. "The government has reviewed the supply chain for telecoms networks and concluded today it is necessary to have tight restrictions on the presence of high-risk vendors."

CIARAN MARTIN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, UK NATIONAL CYBER SECURITY CENTRE "This package will ensure that the UK has a very strong, practical and technically sound framework for digital security in the years ahead.

"High-risk vendors have never been - and never will be - in our most sensitive networks. "Taken together, these measures add up to a very strong framework for digital security."

VICTOR ZHANG, VICE PRESIDENT, HUAWEI "Huawei is reassured by the UK government's confirmation that we can continue working with our customers to keep the 5G roll-out on track. This evidence-based decision will result in a more advanced, more secure and more cost-effective telecoms infrastructure that is fit for the future. It gives the UK access to world-leading technology and ensures a competitive market."

MATTHEW FELL, CHIEF UK POLICY DIRECTOR, CONFEDERATION OF BRITISH INDUSTRY (CBI) EMPLOYERS GROUP "It's right that the government took its time to assess the merits of Huawei's involvement in the UK's 5G network. This solution appears a sensible compromise that gives the UK access to cutting-edge technology, whilst building in appropriate checks and balances around security."

TIM MORRISON, FORMER U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL OFFICIAL "Because this announcement appears to depend on the passage of legislation, there is still time for back-benchers in both parties to save the Special Relationship and the privacy rights of Britons if they vote to block this mistake by the government."

NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER SPEAKER OF U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES "British decision to accept Huawei for 5G is a major defeat for the United (States). How big does Huawei have to get and how many countries have to sign with Huawei for the US government to realize we are losing the internet to China? This is becoming an enormous strategic defeat."

NIGEL FARAGE, LEADER OF UK'S BREXIT PARTY "A terrible decision. This is bad for national security, an insult to our closest friends and a sign that our establishment has been paid off by China."

VODAFONE "While Vodafone UK does not use Huawei in its core - the intelligent part of the network - it will now analyze the potential impact of today's decision on the non-core elements of its network (masts and transmission links).

"Vodafone UK uses a mix of Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia equipment for its 4G and 5G masts, and we continue to believe that the use of a wide range of equipment vendors is the best way to safeguard the delivery of services to all mobile customers."

