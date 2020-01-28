Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN39 ISRAEL-NETANYAHU-3RDLD GRAFT Israel's Netanyahu indicted on corruption charges after dropping immunity bid

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was formally indicted on corruption charges on Tuesday, hours after he withdrew his request for parliamentary immunity in the three graft cases against him, becoming the first sitting premier to face criminal charges. By Harinder Mishra

FGN40 UK-VISAS Expert panel calls for cut in salary cap for skilled worker visas to UK

London: An independent expert panel tasked by the UK government to assess how a post-Brexit immigration system would work on Tuesday called for a drop in the salary cap imposed on professionals, majority of them from India, applying for a skilled worker visa. By Aditi Khanna

FGN31: CHINA-INDIA-EVACUATION Beijing: Over 250 Indians, mostly students, stuck in Hubei province, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus, will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine on their arrival in India, the Indian Embassy said on Tuesday as it started preparations to evacuate them. By K J M Varma

FGN27: UN-INDIAN-AWARD

United Nations: Renowned Indian environmental economist and UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Goodwill Ambassador Pavan Sukhdev has won the 2020 Tyler Prize, regarded as the "Nobel Prize for the Environment" for his groundbreaking "green economy" work. By Yoshita Singh

FGN26: CHINA-VIRUS-WHO Beijing: The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Tuesday assured Beijing all necessary help to contain the coronavirus outbreak as he asked the global community to remain calm and not to overreact in the wake of the epidemic that has killed more than 100 people across China. By K J M Varma

FGN23: PAK-HINDU-GIRL

Karachi: A 24-year-old Hindu girl was allegedly abducted by armed assailants from her wedding venue in Pakistan's Sindh province and forcefully converted to Islam before being married off to a Muslim man, community members said, in the latest such incident in the country.

FGN21: PAK-VIRUS-LD STUDENTS Islamabad/Beijing: Over 2,000 Pakistani students stuck in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus, have appealed to the Imran Khan government to rescue them immediately, according to a media report.

FGN20: PAK-TEMPLE-LD ARREST

Karachi: Four boys have been arrested in Pakistan for their alleged involvement in vandalising a temple in Sindh province with a Hindu minister seeking blasphemy charges against the minors, a media report said on Tuesday.

FGN9: BOEING-INDIA-GROWTH Washington: US aerospace giant Boeing has identified India as one of its top markets and critical to its international growth plans, eyeing the country's plans to buy fighter jets worth billions of dollars. By Lalit K Jha

FGN15: PAK-FIRE

Lahore: At least 11 people, including two women and minors, were killed in a fire caused by an explosion of a gas cylinder at a perfume factory here on Tuesday, according to media reports.

