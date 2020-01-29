Germany's Lufthansa cancels flights to China due to coronavirus - Bild
Germany's Lufthansa plans to cancel all flights to China due to concerns about the coronavirus, top-selling Bild daily reported on Wednesday, citing company sources.
Focus Online had originally tweeted the report.
Lufthansa said it had no comment on the report yet.
