Germany's Lufthansa cancels flights to China due to coronavirus - Bild

Germany's Lufthansa plans to cancel all flights to China due to concerns about the coronavirus, top-selling Bild daily reported on Wednesday, citing company sources.

Focus Online had originally tweeted the report.

Lufthansa said it had no comment on the report yet.

