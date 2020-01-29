Left Menu
Kuwait welcomes U.S. bid to end Arab-Israeli conflict

Kuwait welcomes U.S. bid to end Arab-Israeli conflict
Kuwait "highly appreciates" U.S. efforts to end the Arab-Israeli conflict, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, a day after U.S President Donald Trump announced a new peace plan. The statement, cited by the state news agency, reiterated Kuwait's commitment to an independent Palestinian state based on its borders before the Israeli occupation of the West Bank in 1967.

Kuwait is an ally of the United States in the Gulf region.

