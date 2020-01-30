Left Menu
UPDATE 2-BT disappoints on revenues, Huawei cap to cost it 500 mln stg

BT retained its full-year outlook after a dip in third-quarter revenues and said Britain's decision to limit Huawei's role in building 5G and fiber networks would increase the cost of its gigabit-communications plan by about 500 million pounds ($657 million) over five years.

Philip Jansen, chief executive of Britain's biggest broadband and mobile provider, said he welcomed the clarification on the use of vendors such as Huawei, a long-standing BT partner. "(We) agree that the priority should be the security of the UK's communications infrastructure," he said in a third-quarter trading update on Thursday.

"We are in the process of reviewing the guidance in detail to determine the full impact on our plans and at this time estimate an impact of around 500 million pounds over the next 5 years," BT reported a 3% drop in third-quarter revenue to 5.78 billion pounds ($7.6 billion), below expectations, saying it was impacted by regulation, competition and legacy product declines. Its shares fell 4%.

"BT delivered results slightly below our expectations for the third quarter of the year, but we remain on track to meet our outlook for the full year," Jansen said. Core earnings were down 4% to 1.98 billion pounds, which the company blamed on the fall in revenue, higher spectrum fees, investment in customer experience and higher operating costs in its networks arm Openreach.

Analysts were expecting the company to report total group revenue of 5.83 billion pounds and core earnings of 1.995 billion pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus. BT said it remained on track for the year, although its free cash flow would be in the lower half of its 1.9 billion to 2.1 billion guidance range.

Britain on Tuesday said it would allow high-risk vendors - in practice Chinese network equipment giant Huawei - into the non-sensitive parts of the 5G network, defying the U.S. appeals to block the company on security grounds. But it said the involvement of high-risk companies would be capped at 35%, they would be excluded from the sensitive core, where data is processed, and banned from all critical networks and locations such as nuclear sites and military bases.

BT is already rolling out 5G using Huawei radio equipment, although it is not using it in the core, and is removing the Chinese company's gear from the core of its 4G network.

