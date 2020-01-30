Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nurse in Germany charged with attempted killing of five babies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 16:44 IST
Nurse in Germany charged with attempted killing of five babies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Authorities in southwestern Germany detained an intensive care nurse on Wednesday, suspecting that she had attempted to kill five newborn babies in her charge with morphine, police in the city of Ulm said. The babies, at least some of them prematurely born, fell simultaneously ill in the early hours of Dec. 20, suffering from shortness of breath. Thanks to prompt medical intervention, all recovered and are not expected to face long-term harm.

"In the early hours five infants, aged between one day and one month, suffered shortness of breath almost simultaneously," Ulm police chief Bernhard Weber told a news conference on Thursday. Hospital authorities first suspected infection, but urine tests disproved that theory, while at the same time revealing traces of morphine in all five infants - even though two of them had not been prescribed the drug.

Morphine is routinely stocked at neonatal departments to treat the withdrawal symptoms of babies born to mothers who are addicted. Investigators were able to conclude from the time of the symptoms that the poisonings had happened during a night shift. They later found a syringe containing morphine-infused baby milk in the locker of one of the nurses on that shift.

The nurse, who was not identified by authorities but described as "young", was arrested after the syringe was found. She denies charges of serious bodily harm and attempted killing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Weightlifting-Thai federation board resigns en masse

The entire board of Thailands weightlifting federation has resigned less than a month after allegations of doping by child weightlifters were made in a German TV documentary.The mass resignation was announced by the president of the Thai Am...

UPDATE 1-U.S. sanctions Iran's nuclear organisation, to renew waivers on Iran nuclear work - sources

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Irans nuclear entity and its top official, the Treasury Department said, but sources said it will allow Russian, Chinese and European firms to continue work at Iranian nuclear sites to make...

INTERVIEW-NFL-Marino says Chiefs QB Mahomes must savor precious Super Bowl shot

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may one day write his own chapter in the NFL record book but should make the most of his first Super Bowl appearance in case he never returns, according to Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino...

EasyJet partner starts developing engine for electric plane

British airline EasyJet has moved a step closer to commercial electric flying on short-haul routes after its partner said it would begin the development of engines for its electric narrow-body aircraft. Fully electric planes will only be ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020