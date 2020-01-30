Pompeo says Huawei is a risk but U.S. will resolve differences with UK

The United Kingdom has taken a risk by refusing to exclude China's Huawei from 5G networks but the United States will work with London to resolve their differences, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday. "When you allow the information of your citizens or the national security information of your citizens to transit a network that the Chinese Communist Party has a legal mandate to obtain it creates risk," Pompeo told reporters.

"I am very confident that our two nations will find a way to work together to resolve this difference," Pompeo said, adding that the Five-Eyes intelligence alliance would remain.

