Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. state debates criminal charges for treating trans teens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 17:59 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. state debates criminal charges for treating trans teens
Representative Image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

South Dakota's House of Representatives on Wednesday voted in favor of a law that would see doctors jailed for giving puberty-blocking drugs to transgender children, the latest in a slew of such bills sweeping the United States. The bill, which still has to clear the Senate, would bar doctors in the state from providing anyone under 16 with the drugs, which can temporarily stop the body from producing the hormones that lead to puberty, a reversible process.

Critics of the proposed ban say the drugs play a crucial role in allowing trans children struggling with the onset of puberty to hit pause. "One of the biggest problems for these kids is ... their sense of who they are isn't matching their body," South Dakota psychologist Anne Dilenschneider told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"They've got a body developing in a way that is causing a huge crisis. And they want it to stop," said Dilenschneider, warning this could make young people suicidal. Studies have found that young trans people have a much higher suicide rate than their peers.

Proponents of the bill, which would ban treatments rarely performed on children such as sex reassignment surgery and hormone therapy as well as puberty blockers, say these can harm young people, who may not fully grasp the risks. Fred Deutsch, a South Dakota Republican Representative, described the procedures ahead of the vote as "criminal acts against vulnerable children who are too young to understand the impact".

It follows the introduction in South Carolina of measures that could see the licenses of doctors who treat trans children revoked, one of a series of such measures in conservative U.S. states. Lawmakers in Missouri are considering a law that would see parents who allowed such treatments reported to child welfare, while Republican legislators in Texas, Georgia, and Kentucky have proposed banning gender reassignment treatment for minors.

Experts and parents of trans children warn such restrictions could harm young people already struggling with the challenges of adolescence and gender dysphoria - a conflict between a person's biological sex and the gender they identify with. A study of 20,619 trans adults published earlier this month found those who wanted and received puberty-blockers were less likely to have a history of suicidal thoughts or suicide attempts by their mid-30s.

South Dakota resident Rob has a 14-year-old daughter who has been on puberty blockers for about a year. Rob, who asked to be identified only by his first name, said puberty blockers had "made all the difference in the world for my child", who had been self-harming before she began taking the drugs.

"She changed as a person, back into this friendly, fun-loving child," said Rob, who describes himself as "100% Republican" but said he was frustrated that politicians would try to prevent his daughter from accessing the treatment. "I don't think the government has any right to step in and dictate what a person does with their own body," he said. "They're not protecting anybody."

The ban passed with 46 votes to 23 in the state's Republican-controlled House of Representatives. It will still have to clear the Senate, where it may face greater opposition. The state's governor would have the final say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis offer talks for prisoner swap with Sudan through Red Cross - TV

Yemens Houthi group is ready to hold talks with Sudan over an exchange of prisoners through the International Committee of the Red Cross, al-Masirah, the television channel run by the Iran-aligned group, said on Thursday.The Sudanese author...

Holiday spots in southern Thailand face hard times after coronavirus outbreak

Thai tourist boat company Love Andaman is facing a bleak February after China banned all outbound group tours this week to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak.China is Thailands biggest source of foreign tourists, accounting for 28 perc...

UPDATE 2-Pompeo backs "Five Eyes" intelligence sharing despite UK decision on Huawei

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo endorsed Britains role on Thursday in a privileged system for sharing U.S. intelligence, playing down a rift over Londons decision to allow a Chinese firm to help build its new mobile phone network. On a ...

Coronavirus: Test results of nine samples awaited in Telangana

Results of tests on samples of nine people from Telangana for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus were awaited, Health authorities said on Thursday. So far, no positive case of the virus has been detected in the state since its outbr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020