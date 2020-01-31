UPDATE 1-Kenya Airways suspends all flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak
Kenya Airways has suspended all flights to and from China until further notice amid a virus outbreak that has killed more than 200 people in China and spread to 18 countries. "We have temporarily suspended all flights to and from Guangzhou starting Friday until further notice," the airline said in a statement on its Twitter account.
Kenya Airways joins other airlines around the world that have stopped flying to the world's second-largest economy as it deals with the outbreak that has infected at least 8,000 people. On Thursday, Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest carrier, denied reports that it would suspend flights to the Asian country.
The World Health Organization on Thursday declared a global emergency as the virus spread to more countries.
